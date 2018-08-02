Pulse.com.gh logo
‘You can’t hang me for corruption; I’m too clean’ – Nana Addo


The President said he has noted certain ploys by his political opponents to tarnish his image and that of his family.

President Akufo-Addo says attempts by his political opponents to tag him a corrupt leader “will simply not wash”.

According to him, he has noted certain ploys by his political opponents to tarnish his image and that of his family.

“…[The] stringent and desperate efforts being made by my political opponents to tarnish me and my family with corruption will simply not wash,” Nana Addo said Wednesday at the annual Internal Audit Conference in Accra.

The President said his critics cannot hang him because he is clean and incorruptible.

“I am aware that you give a dog a bad name in order to hang it, but this dog will not be hanged,” he continued.

“I did not come to public life to make money out of public service, and members of my family know fully well they have to behave and are not involved in anything untoward.”

President Akufo-Addo reiterated his commitment to protecting the public purse, which he described as a “sacred vow” to the public.

He further called on all internal auditors to help fight against corruption in the country.

“I came to renew publicly, the sacred vow that I took; to protect the public purse. I came also to acknowledge that this is not a battle I wage or win alone. There are many layers to the protection of the public purse and internal auditors are its primary defenders,” the President added.

