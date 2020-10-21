Nana Okuamoah Sekyim II said Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang has always been dignified in her utterances and demeanor, commending her for the polished manner she engages in politics.

Speaking during a courtesy call by the NDC presidential candidate John Mahama, the Wassa Amenfi Omanhene said "your running mate, Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang paid us a courtesy call. Her demeanour and how she goes about her tour and speech pleases us."

Naana Jane Opoku Agyemang and John Mahama

He thanked Mahama for congratulating him on his recent election as President of the Western Regional House of Chiefs.

According to the chief, the December elections will be based on the records of the contesting political parties, adding that Ghanaians would speak with their thumbs based on the records.