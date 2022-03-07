According to him, he cannot move the country forward alone, therefore, needs the support of everyone to create a progressive and prosperous Ghana.
You have seen your taxes used to construct clinics and roads — Nana Addo to Ghanaians
President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has said the taxes being paid by Ghanaians are being used to embark on projects in every community across the country.
In a Twitter post, he said "Fellow Ghanaians, in all of your communities, villages, towns, constituencies, and regions, you have seen your taxes at work, whether it is the construction of a classroom block, a clinic, a small-town water facility, a factory or a road."
He stated that the government wants to "transform Ghana into a world-class economic hub which will benefit every single Ghanaian."
"I will not renege on my pledge to help create a progressive and prosperous Ghana. I, however, cannot do this alone. I need the backing of each and every one of you if we are to bounce back together, and build a Ghana beyond aid," he noted.
