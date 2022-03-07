You have seen your taxes used to construct clinics and roads — Nana Addo to Ghanaians

In a Twitter post, he said "Fellow Ghanaians, in all of your communities, villages, towns, constituencies, and regions, you have seen your taxes at work, whether it is the construction of a classroom block, a clinic, a small-town water facility, a factory or a road."

He stated that the government wants to "transform Ghana into a world-class economic hub which will benefit every single Ghanaian."

"I will not renege on my pledge to help create a progressive and prosperous Ghana. I, however, cannot do this alone. I need the backing of each and every one of you if we are to bounce back together, and build a Ghana beyond aid," he noted.