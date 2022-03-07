RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  politics

You have seen your taxes used to construct clinics and roads — Nana Addo to Ghanaians

Authors:

Kojo Emmanuel

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has said the taxes being paid by Ghanaians are being used to embark on projects in every community across the country.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo
President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

According to him, he cannot move the country forward alone, therefore, needs the support of everyone to create a progressive and prosperous Ghana.

Recommended articles

In a Twitter post, he said "Fellow Ghanaians, in all of your communities, villages, towns, constituencies, and regions, you have seen your taxes at work, whether it is the construction of a classroom block, a clinic, a small-town water facility, a factory or a road."

He stated that the government wants to "transform Ghana into a world-class economic hub which will benefit every single Ghanaian."

"I will not renege on my pledge to help create a progressive and prosperous Ghana. I, however, cannot do this alone. I need the backing of each and every one of you if we are to bounce back together, and build a Ghana beyond aid," he noted.

Authors:

Kojo Emmanuel Kojo Emmanuel

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

We don't count Adwoa Safo as part of us in Parliament – Joe Wise

Adwoa Safo

Eastern Region: NPP youth organiser sustains machete wounds

NPP Youth Organizer

Atuguba's coup comment most unfortunate and disappointing – Oppong-Nkrumah

Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah

Lawmakers in Ghana's Parliament behave like kindergarten children – NPP communicator

Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin