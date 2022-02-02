He said "Revenues during 2020/2021 went down considerably because of the slowing down of the economic activities that came from the COVID-19. At the same time, government, in order to keep the country going, did incur some expenditures on the free water, the free electricity. These were the unavoidable expenses that the government had to make.

Addressing traditional leaders from Dzodze in the Volta region on Tuesday, February 1, 2022, he said the novel tax is the catalyst Ghana needs to create more jobs.