RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Gov't will pass 1.75% E-levy despite Ghanaians opposing the bill – Nana Addo

Authors:

Kojo Emmanuel

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has said the government will pass the controversial electronic transaction levy (E-levy) despite opposing views from Ghanaians.

Nana Addo
Nana Addo

E-Levy, he said is the only way for the government to pay for the free water and free electricity enjoyed during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Recommended articles

He said "Revenues during 2020/2021 went down considerably because of the slowing down of the economic activities that came from the COVID-19. At the same time, government, in order to keep the country going, did incur some expenditures on the free water, the free electricity. These were the unavoidable expenses that the government had to make.

Addressing traditional leaders from Dzodze in the Volta region on Tuesday, February 1, 2022, he said the novel tax is the catalyst Ghana needs to create more jobs.

He continued: "These are the efforts that we are now making which are being resisted by the opposition but we will try and lose the gab. That is the reason it has become necessary for us to use these measures like this famous tax which has caused so much unnecessary disputation; nevertheless, we would continue."

Authors:

Kojo Emmanuel Kojo Emmanuel

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Guyana to export 120 ready-made wooden houses to Ghana this year

Prefabricated wooden house

J.B Danquah-Adu’s post mortem report stolen by thieves - Pathologist tells court

The late JB Danquah

Choose e-levy or there will be no ‘Free SHS’ and jobs for you – Kusi-Boafo warns Ghanaians

Kusi-Boafo

E-Levy is a quinine tonic that Ghanaians must drink because we're broke – Financial analyst

Director of Business Operations at Dalex Finance, Joe Jackson