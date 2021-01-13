She said the former President lost and it will be best if he concedes defeat to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

The enigmatic politician also flayed John Mahama for deceiving his supporters which led them to demonstrate in various cities across the country.

According to Akua Donkor, NDC supporters and executives should recognize President Akufo-Addo as the President of the Republic of Ghana.

“Whether NDC likes it or not, Nana Akufo-Addo is the President of Ghana and nothing will change it. He has been sworn in as a president and all Ghanaians know he is our president. NDC supporters, executives, and John Dramani Mahama should stop creating tension in Ghana and concede defeat,” Akua Donkor said.

Commenting about NDC’s Supreme Court Petition, Akua Donkor said “NDC and John Dramani Mahama are in court just to deceive their supporters that they lost the 2020 general elections.

"Now NDC and John Dramani Mahama are blaming EC boss Jean Mensah for their defeat. They have filed a petition to Supreme Court which they know they lost the elections but after the Supreme Court ruling, they will come and blame Supreme Court judges all in the name of deceiving their supporters."

Full text: John Mahama’s address on outcome of 2020 polls

The NDC leader, John Dramani Mahama petitioned the Supreme Court asking that it annul the election results that saw Nana Akufo-Addo declared winner of the 2020 elections.

Mr. Mahama has filed an election petition in court seeking among others a declaration from the Supreme Court to the effect that, “the purported declaration of the results of the 2020 Presidential Election on the 9th day of December 2020 is unconstitutional, null and void and of no effect whatsoever.”