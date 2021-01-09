Mr. Mahama and the NDC have petitioned the Supreme Court to annul the results of the Presidential election and order a re-run.

The mistake, as stated in the motion was in relief (f) of the election petition.

The motion reads that during the pre-trial conference, Counsel for and on behalf of the petitioner shall seek leave of the Court to amend his petition as follows:

“(a) By reversing the position and designation of the parties under paragraph (6) of the writ filed on 30/12/2020 by amending paragraph (f) of the reliefs…...repeated in paragraph 35(f) of the petition by replacing ‘1st Respondent’ in the second and third lines with ‘2nd Respondent’ to read as follows: ‘(f) An order of mandatory injunction directing the 1st Respondent to proceed [and] conduct a second election with petitioner and 2nd Respondent as the candidates as required under Articles 63(4) and (5) of the Constitution.’”

Tony Lithur

The NDC is challenging the 2020 election results. Based on this, the opposition and its parliamentarians boycotted the presidential inauguration.

Mr. Mahama has filed an election petition in court seeking among others a declaration from the Supreme Court to the effect that, “the purported declaration of the results of the 2020 Presidential Election on the 9th day of December 2020 is unconstitutional, null and void and of no effect whatsoever.”

NDC MPs in December 2020 also marched to the headquarters of the Electoral Commission (EC) to petition the electoral management body over their disagreement of the results of the polls.