Middletown police arrested two suspects and found three stolen vehicles Tuesday after an investigation into a vehicle theft ring.

The department’s criminal investigation unit received information that suspects were using an industrial garage in the 200 block of West Lake Street as a place to store stolen vehicles that would later be shipped overseas.

After a lengthy investigation, a search warrant was executed on April 30, and Henry Sencherey, 39, was seen driving a 2018 Maserati into the garage, police said. He was taken into custody without incident.

Further investigation revealed the vehicle was stolen in Illinois earlier in April.

Police also arrested Rex Agumey, 49, who was seen loading stolen vehicles into a large trailer, police said.

In addition to the Maserati, officers also recovered a 2011 Audi A5 and a 2017 BMW X5 which were reported stolen from New Jersey.

Sencherey and Agumey were each charged with three counts of receiving stolen property over $1,500, a felony, and second-degree conspiracy, police said. They were both committed to Howard Young Correctional Facility in lieu of posting $8,000 cash bond while awaiting another court appearance.