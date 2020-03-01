Water supply to parts of Accra on Tuesday, March 4, 2020 will be interrupted following a cut in power supply, the Ghana Water Company has announced.
This development, according to statement, is to allow for technicians to undergo maintenance work at the Kpong Water Treatment Plant.
Affected areas, the statement indicates, include East Legon, Michelle Camp, Labone and the rest have, therefore, been advised to store water to prevent any inconvenience.
Below is the full statement as released on 29th February, 2020:
ANNOUNCEMENT
Management of Ghana Water Company Limited wishes to respectfully inform its cherished customers, that, there will be an interruption in water supply on Tuesday, 3rd March, 2020 for routine maintenance works at the Kpong Water Treatment Plant.
AFFECTED AREAS:
Tema Industrial
Communities 2-12
Community 25
Gulf city
Saki
Bediako
Parts of VRA
Prampram
Sebrepor
Michelle Camp
Gbetseli
Asutswari
Mataheko
Afienya
Ashaiman Timber market
Tulaku
Ashaiman Bethlehem
Parts of Accra
East Legon
Ajirigano
La
Labone
Teshie
Nungua
Spintex
Customers in the affected areas are therefore being advised to store enough water before the interruption.
Supply will be restored as soon as the maintenance work is completed.
Any inconvenience caused is deeply regretted.
Thank you PR/Communications Dept.