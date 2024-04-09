10 spectacular photos that tell the story of the 2024 solar eclipse

On Monday, April 8, 2024, the galaxy system experienced a fleeting disruption as the moon travelled directly between the sun and Earth, casting a shadow on our planet.

As predicted by astronomists, the remarkable event lasted for barely five minutes, and people in cities in Mexico, Canada, and the United States were able to take in its splendour.

The eclipse began from the Pacific Ocean near the Kiribati islands and reached Mexico a few minutes after noon local time.

It then appeared over the Texas skies after 1:30 pm and travelled to other US states, including Oklahoma, Arkansas, Missouri, Kentucky, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, New York State, Vermont and Maine. It was then visible along the Canadian border.

This year's eclipse was a spectacle because the moon completely obscured the sun in some cities, making it possible to see virtually all the planets visible to the naked eye.

From New York to Montreal, peep spectacular photos captured during the unforgettable 2024 total solar eclipse.

1. The total solar eclipse in Cleveland, United States.

2. Red Bull enlisted pilots Kevin Coleman and Pete McLeod to fly in tandem a mere four feet apart to capture the eclipse.

3. The entire sequence of the eclipse as captured by spaceflight photographer John Kraus.

4. The 2024 total solar eclipse in Montréal, Canada, through the lens of Anaïs Remili

5. The entire sequence of the eclipse captured by NASA

6. The eclipsed sun passes behind the Statue of Liberty in New York City

7. The eclipse enters totality and a diamond ring appears in Jackson, Missouri, United States

8. The 2024 solar eclipse captured in Eagle Pass, Texas, United States

9. A plane flying through the total solar eclipse 2024 in Jonesboro, Arkansas, United States

10 An incredible family photo of father, mother, and son experiencing the entire sequence of the eclipse