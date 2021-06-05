RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  World

Facebook bans Donald Trump accounts indefinitely

Kojo Emmanuel

Facebook has banned former President of the United States of America, Donald Trump from his accounts indefinitely after pro-Trump rioters stormed the Capitol building.

Donald Trump with Mark Zuckerberg
Donald Trump with Mark Zuckerberg Pulse Ghana

Facebook said Trump's actions were "a severe violation of our rules".

Chief Executive of Facebook, Mark Zuckerberg in a statement said "The shocking events of the last 24 hours clearly demonstrate that President Donald Trump intends to use his remaining time in office to undermine the peaceful and lawful transition of power to his elected successor, Joe Biden."

"We believe the risks of allowing the president to continue to use our service during this period are simply too great.

"Therefore, we are extending the block we have placed on his Facebook and Instagram accounts indefinitely and for at least the next two weeks until the peaceful transition of power is complete," the statement added.

Former US President Donald Trump
Former US President Donald Trump 0fa5e277-ce4f-4466-afaf-b7fe7cbe203a

But Trump said the move was "an insult" to the millions who voted for him in the 2020 presidential election.

He has vowed to take revenge on Mark Zuckerberg when he's "back in the White House" as he dropped another hint he will run in 2024.

He stated: "Next time I'm in the White House there will be no more dinners, at his request, with Mark Zuckerberg and his wife. It will be all business!"

Kojo Emmanuel Kojo Emmanuel

