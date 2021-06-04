RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  World

Here are the wittiest reactions as Nigeria’s FG suspends Twitter

Authors:

bayo wahab

The FG had earlier accused the social media company of supporting an agenda against Nigeria.

Here are the wittiest reactions as Nigeria’s FG suspends Twitter
You can download Twitter videos to your computer or smartphone using different apps. 385a5168-c005-4b49-9171-5ba29f8a90e7

Following the suspension of Twitter by the Federal Government of Nigeria, Nigerians have taken to the social media platform to criticise and mock the government.

Recommended articles

On Friday, June 4, 2021, the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed announced the suspension of the microblogging site via the same platform.

The FG’s decision to suspend Twitter in Nigeria was announced two days after the social media company took down President Muhammadu Buhari’s ‘civil war’ threat to secessionist agitators in the country.

Twitter said the tweet was taken down because it violated its rules.

Reacting to the removal of Buhari’s tweet on Twitter, Mohammed said the mission of the social media platform in Nigeria is suspicious.

The minister also accused the social media company of supporting an agenda against Nigeria.

Many Nigerians had feared that the Federal Government might decide to ban Twitter following the removal of the president’s tweet.

Predictably, the FG on Friday suspended Twitter indefinitely, saying the social media platform was banned because of the “persistent use of the platform for activities that are capable of undermining Nigeria’s corporate existence.”

The FG’s decision consequently has got Nigerians talking on Twitter as they mock and criticise the government’s move to gag the social media space.

Below are some of the witty reactions to FG’s suspension of Twitter.

Authors:

bayo wahab

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

SAD: How a 54-year-old caregiver maltreated an 11-month-old baby who later died

SAD: How a 54-year-old caregiver maltreated an 11-month-old baby who later died

Parents arrested for burying sickle cell child alive in Central Region

A woman .in handcuffs

Try this exercise if you want bigger breasts

Bigger bust studies reveal give ladies more confidence

Ghanaians react to video of Sir John’s body flown in a helicopter to his hometown for burial

Sir John