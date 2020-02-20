The BBC reports that the computer scientist and innovator died at the age of 74.

He is the man behind the “cut, copy and paste” commands which have made the use of personal computers easy.

Mr. Tesler studied at Stanford University in California despite being born in the Bronx, New York.

Larry Tesler worked for Apple, Amazon and Yahoo

He specialised in user interface design and went on to work at Silicon Valley and Xerox Palo Alto Research Center (Parc) after graduating.

Mr. Tesler’s career spanned over five decades, having worked with a couple of tech firms before he was poached by Steve Jobs for Apple

He worked for 17 years at Apple and later rose to the position of chief scientist at the technology company.

The celebrated innovator also had brief stints with Amazon and Yahoo and owned an education start-up which he personally set up.

In a Twitter post, his former employers Xerox paid tribute to Mr. Tesler following the announcement of his death.

“The inventor of cut/copy & paste, find & replace, and more, was former Xerox researcher Larry Tesler," the company wrote.

"Your workday is easier thanks to his revolutionary ideas."