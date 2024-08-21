Major win for Senegal as President Faye announces successful launch of satellite

The satellite was launched at 18:56 GMT on Friday from California’s Vandenberg base. President Faye announced the news through a post on X (formerly known as Twitter) later that evening, praising the determination and hard work of the Senegalese engineers and technicians involved in the project.

“This advance marks a major step towards our technological sovereignty,” Faye stated, reflecting on the five years of dedication that culminated in the launch. He expressed his “pride and gratitude” to everyone who contributed to this milestone.

Reports say GAINDESAT-1A was developed by Senegalese engineers in partnership with the Montpellier University Space Centre (CSUM) in France. The satellite was part of a broader payload carried into orbit by a Falcon 9 rocket, which launched multiple satellites during the mission.

ADVERTISEMENT

GAINDESAT-1A will be instrumental in gathering data for Senegal’s state agencies, including the Directorate for Water Resources Management and Planning (DGPRE) and the National Civil Aviation and Meteorology Agency. The information collected will bolster various national projects, enhancing the country’s technological infrastructure and capabilities.

Bassirou Diomaye Faye assumed office as the President of Senegal on 2 April 2024, following a series of significant events leading up to his election. His path to the presidency included being released from prison just two weeks before the election on 24 March 2024, where he won decisively, securing over 54% of the vote. At the age of 44, Faye became Senegal’s youngest president.

Faye’s rise occurred during a period of intense political unrest, which was ignited by then-President Macky Sall’s attempt to postpone the election. This led to widespread protests, ultimately resulting in the Constitutional Council reinstating the original election date. Faye, formerly a tax inspector, received strong support from opposition leader Ousmane Sonko. Sonko’s endorsement was pivotal to Faye’s success, particularly after Sonko was disqualified from running.