Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, is pregnant with her first child


Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex is pregnant with her first child

The news of the pregnancy broke just before the pair touched down in Australia for their first overseas tour as a married couple.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are returning wedding gifts worth millions play

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are returning wedding gifts worth millions

Kensington Palace has confirmed that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are expecting their first child together.

In a statement from Kensington Palace, it said that the baby is expected in the spring of 2019.

This comes 5 months after Prince Harry and Meghan got married in a ceremony at Windsor Castle.

READ ALSO: Merkel coalition faces post mortem on Bavaria poll debacle

The royal wedding African- designed fabric hits Ghanaian market play

The royal wedding African- designed fabric hits Ghanaian market

 

The news of the pregnancy broke just before the pair touched down in Australia for their first overseas tour as a married couple.

The tour coincides the third Invictus Games, an international sports competition Harry founded in 2014 for wounded veterans and members of the military, which kicks off Saturday.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are returning wedding gifts worth millions play

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are returning wedding gifts worth millions

READ ALSO: Zimbabwe needs #MeToo moment, says acclaimed author

They will also visit New Zealand, Tonga, and Fiji.

When the child is born Britain's Queen Elizabeth II will be the child's great-grandmother.

Harry is already a fond uncle to his brother Prince William's three children with Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, and godfather to the offspring of several of his friends.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh Associate - Business A feminist at heart and a lover of art. I believe in making business news easy for all to read and understand.

Recommended Articles

Once mighty US retailer Sears files for bankruptcy Once mighty US retailer Sears files for bankruptcy
Protecting nature the best way to keep planet cool: report Protecting nature the best way to keep planet cool: report
Merkel coalition faces post mortem on Bavaria poll debacle Merkel coalition faces post mortem on Bavaria poll debacle
As rape crisis grows, South African pupils learn how to fight back As rape crisis grows, South African pupils learn how to fight back
Bhutan's not-so-happy evicted minority, the Lhotshampa Bhutan's not-so-happy evicted minority, the Lhotshampa
Macedonia lawmakers to vote on name change deal with Greece Macedonia lawmakers to vote on name change deal with Greece

Recommended Videos

Video: The world's most expensive shoes unveiled in Dubai Video The world's most expensive shoes unveiled in Dubai
International Relations: Melania Trump to visit Ghana, Malawi, Kenya and Egypt International Relations Melania Trump to visit Ghana, Malawi, Kenya and Egypt
Tanzania: Speaker of Parliament bans fake nails, eyelashes in parliament Tanzania Speaker of Parliament bans fake nails, eyelashes in parliament



Top Articles

1 Aircraft catches fire at airportbullet
2 Cameroon's Anglophone Crisis Why 2 English-speaking regions are at war...bullet
3 In Yemen Destitute Yemeni builds home in a treebullet
4 Ghana Airport Review Ghana Airport Review: Which is the best...bullet
5 Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex is pregnant with her first childbullet
6 Paper bomb attack on Italy's far-right Leaguebullet
7 In Tanzania Youngest billionaire in Africa Mohammed Dewji...bullet
8 'Zombie' storm Leslie smashes into Portugalbullet
9 Italians march against 'pro-life' Veronabullet
10 Rescue teams in Florida search for survivors in...bullet

Top Videos

1 Sex Robot Meet Solana, a sex robot with removable face and changeable moodbullet
2 George Weah Football lessons that can make George Weah a successful...bullet

World

Zimbabwean author Tsitsi Dangarembga at the Frankfurt book fair
Zimbabwe needs #MeToo moment, says acclaimed author
A member of the first response team tours the courtyard of the National Hospital building in the northern Syria city of Raqa, which was the final bastion of IS fighters
Year after IS lost Syria's Raqa, holdout hospital awaits recovery
A Mennonite man rides a scooter in a cotton field in the Sabinal community in Mexico's Chihuahua State -- Mennonites do not use cars or any kind of mechanical mode of transportation
Fleeing electricity, Mexico Mennonites seek new home
Iranian street children sponsored by the Imam Ali Foundation play football during a tournament in Tehran on August 15
Iran's new breed of charities on poverty frontline
X
Advertisement