Russia sends new military equipment to Niger as relationship waxes strong

According to state television in the West African nation, Russian military advisors and military equipment have arrived Niger.

Two military transporters arrived on Saturday, May 4, 2024, making it a total of three cargo planes of military materials and instructors Russia has sent to the Sahel nation in the past month.

Russian paramilitary organisation, the Africa Corps in Africa, has confirmed the latest arrival of instructors in a post on its Telegram account.

The group said more trainers, equipment, and food products had arrived.

Russia sends first tranche of military enforcement to Niger

This comes less than one month after a first set of 100 Russian instructors arrived Niger along with a state-of-the-art air defence system they are expected to install and teach the country's army how to use it.

Days after the development, Nigeriens trooped to the streets in Niamey, the country's capital, to demand the immediate departure of the United States of America soldiers from the northern part of the country.

Protesters included students and several prominent figures from the military regime, who camped in front of the National Assembly Headquarters on Saturday, April 13, 2024, with placards bearing different anti-U.S. inscriptions.

On Thursday, May 2, 2024, U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, hinted that Russian troops were now installed at a Nigerien air base near the Niamey airport that also houses U.S. troops.

Niger weaning itself of French and US influence

Since the military junta seized power in a coup that deposed President Mohamed Bazoum from office in July 2023, the new leadership has resolved to free the country from the influence of the French and the U.S. governments by looking to Russia for alliance.

The junta has expelled French troops based in the country and also denounced a cooperation agreement with the U.S.