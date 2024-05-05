ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  World

Russia sends new military equipment to Niger as relationship waxes strong

Nurudeen Shotayo

In April, Russian troops arrived in Niger along with a state-of-the-art air defence system they are expected to install and teach the country's army how to use it.

Russia sends new military equipment to Niger as relationship strengthens
Russia sends new military equipment to Niger as relationship strengthens

Recommended articles

According to state television in the West African nation, Russian military advisors and military equipment have arrived Niger.

Two military transporters arrived on Saturday, May 4, 2024, making it a total of three cargo planes of military materials and instructors Russia has sent to the Sahel nation in the past month.

Russian paramilitary organisation, the Africa Corps in Africa, has confirmed the latest arrival of instructors in a post on its Telegram account.

ADVERTISEMENT

ALSO READ: We're not the enemy - Tinubu placates junta-led nations to rejoin ECOWAS

The group said more trainers, equipment, and food products had arrived.

This comes less than one month after a first set of 100 Russian instructors arrived Niger along with a state-of-the-art air defence system they are expected to install and teach the country's army how to use it.

Russian aid arrives in Niger amid growing bilateral ties
Russian aid arrives in Niger amid growing bilateral ties Google
ADVERTISEMENT

Days after the development, Nigeriens trooped to the streets in Niamey, the country's capital, to demand the immediate departure of the United States of America soldiers from the northern part of the country.

Protesters included students and several prominent figures from the military regime, who camped in front of the National Assembly Headquarters on Saturday, April 13, 2024, with placards bearing different anti-U.S. inscriptions.

On Thursday, May 2, 2024, U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, hinted that Russian troops were now installed at a Nigerien air base near the Niamey airport that also houses U.S. troops.

Since the military junta seized power in a coup that deposed President Mohamed Bazoum from office in July 2023, the new leadership has resolved to free the country from the influence of the French and the U.S. governments by looking to Russia for alliance.

ADVERTISEMENT

The junta has expelled French troops based in the country and also denounced a cooperation agreement with the U.S.

Washington agreed in April to withdraw its roughly 1,000 soldiers in the country.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has a special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Russia sends new military equipment to Niger as relationship strengthens

Russia sends new military equipment to Niger as relationship waxes strong

Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer [DW]

Austria introduces DNA tests on relatives to curb family migration

The flood forced the Kenyan to stay on the tree for days [Kenya Red Cross]

Man spends 5 days trapped on a tree to escape flood disaster