“We have drawn the attention of the French Ambassador to the unacceptability of yet another round of accusations against Russia of spreading "propaganda" and "violence against civilians" in the Central African Republic by certain Russian private military structures. These comments sound particularly inappropriate and cynical at a time when a Russian citizen, who was seriously injured as a result of a criminal action organized by unidentified persons, has only miraculously survived and is continuing his difficult treatment in hospital” According to the statement of the Russian diplomacy.
Russian diplomacy summoned French ambassador over statements of the French Minister of Foreign Affairs about Dmitri Sytyi
Russia summoned the French ambassador to Moscow Pierre Lévy on December 21 to protest the statements of French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna regarding the terrorist attack on Dimitri Sytyi, the head of the Russian house in the Central African Republic last week.
French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna described the accusations as “a good example of Russian propaganda and the fantastic fiction that sometimes characterizes this propaganda." "These militias [Wagner] commit deplorable abuses against the civilian population and there will be much to say about this, but this is not the time" she stated.
Russian diplomacy warned against “the spread of anti-Russian hysteria”, calling on the French authorities “to abandon the neocolonial approach in the region”.
“We urge the French authorities to refrain from a neo-colonial approach to work in the region, which manifests itself in telling African partners with whom they should be friends and cooperate, stirring up anti-Russian hysteria and creating an atmosphere of hostility towards Russian representatives and specialists who carry out their activities in the country at the invitation of the legitimate authorities of the Central African Republic”. concluded the statement of the Russian diplomacy
It should be recalled that the director of the Russian House Dmitri Sytyi was injured by a parcel bomb on December 16. Central African authorities said the package was sent from Togo.
By Sylvia Koutele
