Russian diplomacy summoned French ambassador over statements of the French Minister of Foreign Affairs about Dmitri Sytyi

French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna described the accusations as “a good example of Russian propaganda and the fantastic fiction that sometimes characterizes this propaganda." "These militias [Wagner] commit deplorable abuses against the civilian population and there will be much to say about this, but this is not the time" she stated.

Russian diplomacy warned against “the spread of anti-Russian hysteria”, calling on the French authorities “to abandon the neocolonial approach in the region”.

“We urge the French authorities to refrain from a neo-colonial approach to work in the region, which manifests itself in telling African partners with whom they should be friends and cooperate, stirring up anti-Russian hysteria and creating an atmosphere of hostility towards Russian representatives and specialists who carry out their activities in the country at the invitation of the legitimate authorities of the Central African Republic”. concluded the statement of the Russian diplomacy

It should be recalled that the director of the Russian House Dmitri Sytyi was injured by a parcel bomb on December 16. Central African authorities said the package was sent from Togo.

By Sylvia Koutele