Tokyo 2020: Abeiku Jackson misses out on semi-final despite finishing 1st in 100m Butterfly Heat

Ghanaian swimmer Abeiku Jackson has missed out on the semi-finals of the men’s 100m butterfly swimming event despite finishing first in his heat.

Jackson finished first in the men’s 100m Butterfly Heat 2 on Thursday at the ongoing 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.

The 21-year-old came out top in his heat with a time of 53.39s in a keenly contested battle against six others.

His finish time is a new national record, but it wasn’t enough to propel him to the semi-finals of the swimming event.

Meanwhile, 16 swimmers have booked their place in the semi-finals of the swimming event after recording better times in their heats.

Jackson had earlier expressed his hope of making history by winning Ghana’s first Olympic medal in swimming.

"I have prepared very well and want to start on a bright note and advance to the next stage,” he told Chinese portal Xinhuanet.

"I am motivated to do well, and winning an Olympic medal in Tokyo would be historic.”

Meanwhile, Jackson is currently Ghana’s national record holder for 50m butterfly, 200m butterfly, 50m freestyle, 100m freestyle and 200m freestyle.

