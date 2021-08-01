RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Other sports

Tokyo 2020: Ghana guaranteed first medal as Samuel Takyi qualifies for featherweight semis

Emmanuel Ayamga

Ghana is guaranteed to win its first medal at the ongoing 2020 Tokyo Olympics after Samuel Takyi booked his place in the semi-finals of the boxing featherweight event.

The 20-year-old boxer had to come from behind to record a famous victory against Colombian opponent David Avila Ceiber.

Takyi had a poor start to the fight and subsequently lost the first round 10-9 on the scorecards of all five judges.

However, the highly-rated pugilist came back strongly and overturned the results in the final round to win the fight.

By qualifying for the semi-finals of the boxing featherweight event, Takyi is now guaranteed at least a bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics.

He could go all the way to win gold for the country but even he loses in the semi-final, he will still be guaranteed bronze.

This is because in the boxing event at the Olympics, there is no bronze medal match and both losing semi-finalists are, therefore, awarded the bronze medal.

Meanwhile, this brings an end to Ghana’s 19-year wait for a medal at the Olympics, following the Black Meteors’ heroics in winning bronze at Barcelona 1992.

The West African nation had only won four medals since the inception of the Olympic Games, of which three came from boxing.

Clement Quartey won Ghana’s first-ever medal at the Olympics by claiming silver in 1960, Eddie Blay and Prince Amartey also won bronze in 1964 and 1972, respective.

Takyi, though, will be aiming to take a step towards winning Ghana’s first Olympic gold medal when he faces American Duke Ragan in the semi-final on August 3.

