2026 World Cup: Ghana placed in Pot 2 for African qualifying draw, likely to face Nigeria

Reymond Awusei Johnson

FIFA has released the pots for the African qualifying draw for the 2026 World Cup, which will be co-hosted by Canada, Mexico, and the United States.

The Black Stars of Ghana have been placed in Pot 2 and are likely to face their longtime rival Nigeria.

The draw, scheduled to take place on July 12, will determine the groups for the qualifying campaign leading up to the 2026 tournament.

This means Ghana could potentially come up against tough opponents such as Algeria, Egypt, Morocco, Senegal, Tunisia, Cameroon, Mali, and Ivory Coast.

The qualifying draw will see the countries placed into nine groups of six teams each. The group winners will earn direct qualification to the 2026 World Cup. However, the four best second-placed teams will compete in a mini-tournament, with the winner advancing to an intercontinental playoff.

Ghana kicked out the Super Eagles of Nigeria during their last playoffs to qualify for Qatar 2022 tournament.

Below are the pots

Pot 1: Nigeria, Morocco, Senegal, Algeria, Tunisia, Cameroon, Mali, Egypt, Ivory Coast

Pot 2: Ghana, Burkina Faso, South Africa, Cape Verde, DR Congo, Guinea, Zambia, Gabon, Equatorial Guinea

Pot 3: Angola, Benin, Kenya, Mauritania, Congo, Uganda, Madagascar, Guinea Bissau, Namibia

Pot 4: Mozambique, Gambia, Sierra Leone, Togo, Tanzania, Zimbabwe, Central African Republic, Malawi, Libya

Pot 5: Niger, Comoros, Sudan, Rwanda, Burundi, Ethiopia, Eswatini, Botswana, Liberia

Pot 6: Lesotho, South Sudan, Mauritius, Chad, Sao Tome, Djibouti, Seychelles, Eritrea, Somalia

Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson is a news personality with creative writing and experience in covering general worthy news content both locally and foreign front giving spotlight to information pertaining to the every day person.
