2026 World Cup: Ghana placed in Pot 2 for African qualifying draw, likely to face Nigeria

The draw, scheduled to take place on July 12, will determine the groups for the qualifying campaign leading up to the 2026 tournament.

This means Ghana could potentially come up against tough opponents such as Algeria, Egypt, Morocco, Senegal, Tunisia, Cameroon, Mali, and Ivory Coast.

The qualifying draw will see the countries placed into nine groups of six teams each. The group winners will earn direct qualification to the 2026 World Cup. However, the four best second-placed teams will compete in a mini-tournament, with the winner advancing to an intercontinental playoff.

Ghana kicked out the Super Eagles of Nigeria during their last playoffs to qualify for Qatar 2022 tournament.

Below are the pots

Pot 1: Nigeria, Morocco, Senegal, Algeria, Tunisia, Cameroon, Mali, Egypt, Ivory Coast

Pot 2: Ghana, Burkina Faso, South Africa, Cape Verde, DR Congo, Guinea, Zambia, Gabon, Equatorial Guinea

Pot 3: Angola, Benin, Kenya, Mauritania, Congo, Uganda, Madagascar, Guinea Bissau, Namibia

Pot 4: Mozambique, Gambia, Sierra Leone, Togo, Tanzania, Zimbabwe, Central African Republic, Malawi, Libya

Pot 5: Niger, Comoros, Sudan, Rwanda, Burundi, Ethiopia, Eswatini, Botswana, Liberia