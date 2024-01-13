ADVERTISEMENT
48th SWAG Awards: Here are full list of winners

Reymond Awusei Johnson

The 48th edition of the Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG) Awards took place on Friday, January 12, 2023, at the Accra International Conference Centre.

Recognized as the longest-running event of its kind in the country, the awards ceremony aimed to honor sportsmen and women whose significant contributions brought pride and acclaim to Ghana in the year 2023.

Sports Personality of the Year

Mohammed Kudus

Footballer of the Year (Male)

Mohammed Kudus

Footballer of the Year (Female)

Princella Adubea

Footballer of the Year (Home-based)

Jonathan Sowah - Medeama

Footballer of the Year (Female, Home-based)

Comfort Yeboah - Ampem Darkoa Ladies

Athlete of the Year (Male)

James Dadzie

Athlete of the Year (Female)

Rose Yeboah Amoanimaa

Amateur Boxer of the Year

Abraham Mensah

Club of the Year

Medeama SC

Coach of the Year

Augustine Evans Adotey - Medeama SC

National Team of the Year

Black Challenge (Amputee Team)

Administrator of the Year

Mawuko Afadzinu - Ghana Table Tennis Association

Discovery of the Year

Evelyn Dzato

Armwrestler of the Year

Grace Mintah

Table Tennis Player of the Year

Joanita Borteye

Tennis Player of the Year

Abraham Asaba

Volleyball Player of the Year

Rashaka Katadat - Ghana Army

Swimmer of the Year

Zaira Forson

Para-Athlete of the Year

Haruna Tahiru

Dedication and Valour

Cudjoe Fianoo

Nana Fosu Gyeabour

Agartha Hagan

Joseph Addo

SWAG Top 5 Federations

Ghana Table Tennis

Ghana Tennis

Ghana Boxing Authority

Ghana Athletics

Ghana Football Association

Long Service Award

Roseline Amoh

Maurice Quansah

Sammy Haywood Okine

George Kuntu Blankson

Barima Otuo Acheampong

Lifetime Achievement Award

K Hlodzie – Handball

Capt. (Rtd) Andy Sam – Football

Special and Meritorious Award

Herbert Mensah

Samson Deen

Moses Armah

Rev. Emmanuel Niiquaye

Nana Opoku Fosu Gyeabour II

Emmanuel Frimpong

Nii Otoo Larkyne

Osei Boakye-Yiadom

Corporate Awards

Malta Guinness Ghana Limited

Adamus/Nguvu Mining

SES HD+

SWAG President's Award

Dr Kwame Kyei - Nations FC

Yaw Ampofo Ankrah

SWAG Journalist of the Year

Gary Al-Smith

Reymond Awusei Johnson

