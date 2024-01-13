Recognized as the longest-running event of its kind in the country, the awards ceremony aimed to honor sportsmen and women whose significant contributions brought pride and acclaim to Ghana in the year 2023.
48th SWAG Awards: Here are full list of winners
The 48th edition of the Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG) Awards took place on Friday, January 12, 2023, at the Accra International Conference Centre.
Sports Personality of the Year
Mohammed Kudus
Footballer of the Year (Male)
Mohammed Kudus
Footballer of the Year (Female)
Princella Adubea
Footballer of the Year (Home-based)
Jonathan Sowah - Medeama
Footballer of the Year (Female, Home-based)
Comfort Yeboah - Ampem Darkoa Ladies
Athlete of the Year (Male)
James Dadzie
Athlete of the Year (Female)
Rose Yeboah Amoanimaa
Amateur Boxer of the Year
Abraham Mensah
Club of the Year
Medeama SC
Coach of the Year
Augustine Evans Adotey - Medeama SC
National Team of the Year
Black Challenge (Amputee Team)
Administrator of the Year
Mawuko Afadzinu - Ghana Table Tennis Association
Discovery of the Year
Evelyn Dzato
Armwrestler of the Year
Grace Mintah
Table Tennis Player of the Year
Joanita Borteye
Tennis Player of the Year
Abraham Asaba
Volleyball Player of the Year
Rashaka Katadat - Ghana Army
Swimmer of the Year
Zaira Forson
Para-Athlete of the Year
Haruna Tahiru
Dedication and Valour
Cudjoe Fianoo
Nana Fosu Gyeabour
Agartha Hagan
Joseph Addo
SWAG Top 5 Federations
Ghana Table Tennis
Ghana Tennis
Ghana Boxing Authority
Ghana Athletics
Ghana Football Association
Long Service Award
Roseline Amoh
Maurice Quansah
Sammy Haywood Okine
George Kuntu Blankson
Barima Otuo Acheampong
Lifetime Achievement Award
K Hlodzie – Handball
Capt. (Rtd) Andy Sam – Football
Special and Meritorious Award
Herbert Mensah
Samson Deen
Moses Armah
Rev. Emmanuel Niiquaye
Nana Opoku Fosu Gyeabour II
Emmanuel Frimpong
Nii Otoo Larkyne
Osei Boakye-Yiadom
Corporate Awards
Malta Guinness Ghana Limited
Adamus/Nguvu Mining
SES HD+
SWAG President's Award
Dr Kwame Kyei - Nations FC
Yaw Ampofo Ankrah
SWAG Journalist of the Year
Gary Al-Smith
