Ghana looking to position itself favorably on the ladder, and Madagascar will be in hopes to slide a point from this clash as they sit bottom of the group with just one point from four games.
AFCON 2023: Madagascar takes on Ghana in qualifiers
Ghana and Madagascar are going head to head in the AFCON qualifiers looking to secure qualification to the tournament at the Mahamasina Municipal Stadium on Sunday at 14hrs GMT kickoff.
With Angola on eight points, beating the Central African Republic earlier on Saturday, the Black Stars are in a prime position to secure qualification should they crash Madagasgar.
Meanwhile, the Head coach of the senior national team, Chris Hughton, says the game against Madagascar on Sunday, June 18, will not be an easy one for the Black Stars.
“We have to prepare for what we think will be a difficult game. One thing that I have learned since I have been involved is that there are no easy games,” he said ahead of the game.
“Madagascar have had difficult group games so far but they want to do the very best they can in their last two games because they still have a possibility. So we are just preparing the heat we can for what we think will be a tough game.”
Ghana would guarantee its advancement in Group E should it crack open Madagasgar and grab all three-point.
