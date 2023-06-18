AFCON 2023: Madagascar takes on Ghana in qualifiers

With Angola on eight points, beating the Central African Republic earlier on Saturday, the Black Stars are in a prime position to secure qualification should they crash Madagasgar.

Meanwhile, the Head coach of the senior national team, Chris Hughton, says the game against Madagascar on Sunday, June 18, will not be an easy one for the Black Stars.

“We have to prepare for what we think will be a difficult game. One thing that I have learned since I have been involved is that there are no easy games,” he said ahead of the game.

“Madagascar have had difficult group games so far but they want to do the very best they can in their last two games because they still have a possibility. So we are just preparing the heat we can for what we think will be a tough game.”