RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports

Anthony Taylor, Gary Beswick, and Adam Nunn will take charge of South Korea v Ghana game

Reymond Awusei Johnson

Ghana takes on South Korea in the second game of their group stage.

S korea Vrs Ghana
S korea Vrs Ghana

The Blackstars of Ghana lost their opener to the Portuguese side in a three-two defeat at stadium 974

Recommended articles

The Ghanaian side came crashing down after Cristiano Ronaldo, the Portuguese forward was awarded a penalty which has been described as minimal contact and has erupted a lot of controversies among football lovers

Football analysts and spectators have also called out the referee for being biased and unprofessional in officiating Ghana, and Portugal's match

Ghana is in preparation to clash against Asian side South Korea in their second game at the Education City stadium at 13:00GMT

In Ghana's next game against the Asians, the referees who will be officiating named, Anthony Taylor, Gary Beswick, and Adam Nunn will take charge of South Korea v Ghana in Group H on Monday, kick-off at 1 pm UK.

The Ghanaian side after a heartbreaking defeat is looking to redeem themselves in their encounter with the South Koreans on November 28, at the Education City stadium.

Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson is a news personality with creative writing and experience in covering general worthy news content both locally and foreign front giving spotlight to information pertaining to the every day person.

More from category

  • FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 All results, fixtures, scores, live standings, goalscorers, group tables (4)

    FIFA World Cup 2022: All results, fixtures, scores, live standings

  • S korea Vrs Ghana

    Anthony Taylor, Gary Beswick, and Adam Nunn will take charge of South Korea v Ghana game

  • Ronaldo Foul

    World Cup 2022: Cristiano Ronaldo a 'total genius' for winning Portugal penalty - Fifa

Trending

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi photo explained
QATAR 2022

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi photo explained

Saudi Arabia players to get Rolls Royce gift following win against Argentina in World Cup opener
QATAR 2022

Saudi Arabia players get N592 million Rolls Royce as gift following epic World Cup comeback win against Argentina

England fans looking for beer in Qatar end up chilling with lion in Sheikh’s palace

Video: England fans looking for beer in Qatar end up chilling with lion in Sheikh’s palace

Ronaldo's retirement scenario involves Lionel Messi and the 2022 FIFA World Cup

‘I will finish football if this happens’ - Ronaldo gives condition for retirement involving the World Cup and Messi