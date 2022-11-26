The Blackstars of Ghana lost their opener to the Portuguese side in a three-two defeat at stadium 974
Anthony Taylor, Gary Beswick, and Adam Nunn will take charge of South Korea v Ghana game
Ghana takes on South Korea in the second game of their group stage.
The Ghanaian side came crashing down after Cristiano Ronaldo, the Portuguese forward was awarded a penalty which has been described as minimal contact and has erupted a lot of controversies among football lovers
Football analysts and spectators have also called out the referee for being biased and unprofessional in officiating Ghana, and Portugal's match
Ghana is in preparation to clash against Asian side South Korea in their second game at the Education City stadium at 13:00GMT
In Ghana's next game against the Asians, the referees who will be officiating named, Anthony Taylor, Gary Beswick, and Adam Nunn will take charge of South Korea v Ghana in Group H on Monday, kick-off at 1 pm UK.
The Ghanaian side after a heartbreaking defeat is looking to redeem themselves in their encounter with the South Koreans on November 28, at the Education City stadium.
