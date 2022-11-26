Anthony Taylor, Gary Beswick, and Adam Nunn will take charge of South Korea v Ghana game

The Ghanaian side came crashing down after Cristiano Ronaldo, the Portuguese forward was awarded a penalty which has been described as minimal contact and has erupted a lot of controversies among football lovers

Football analysts and spectators have also called out the referee for being biased and unprofessional in officiating Ghana, and Portugal's match

Ghana is in preparation to clash against Asian side South Korea in their second game at the Education City stadium at 13:00GMT

In Ghana's next game against the Asians, the referees who will be officiating named, Anthony Taylor, Gary Beswick, and Adam Nunn will take charge of South Korea v Ghana in Group H on Monday, kick-off at 1 pm UK.