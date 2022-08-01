The light-heavyweight boxer tested positive for banned diuretic and masking agent Furosemide, which violated anti-doping rules.
Anti-Doping: Shakul Samed was ignorant – Boxing Federation boss
The Ghana Boxing Federation (GBF) has reacted to Shakul Samed’s suspension from the ongoing 2022 Commonwealth Games after he failed an anti-doping test.
A statement from the Games’ officials said: “The boxer’s sample ‘A’ was found to contain a prohibited substance (diuretic and masking agent – furosemide).
“He has therefore been suspended with immediate effect. He and the Ghana Commonwealth Games Association have been informed.”
Samed was expected to fight Jean Luc Rosalba of Mauritius in a Light Heavyweight bout, but he forfeited the match following his suspension for doping.
Reacting to this, the President of the boxing federation, Bernard Quartey, said the boxer acted based on ignorance.
“We came here together as a team and this is a part of the game, He doesn’t know what he has done,” Quartey said, as quoted by Citisportsonline.
“We are trying to manage the situation here because we don’t want the other boxers to be affected by the situation.”
Meanwhile, Ghanaian swimmer Abeiku Jackson has qualified for the semi-finals of the men’s 100m Butterfly in swimming at the ongoing Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.
The 22-year-old impressively recorded a time of 53:60 seconds, which was enough to see him finish in fifth place.
Jackson finished behind eventual winner Jamie Ingram and Jacob Thomas, Taylor Peters, Cody Simpson and Finlay Knox, who followed in that order.
The young swimmer will be hoping to win his first ever medal at the Commonwealth Games after his brilliant performance.
