Ghanaian boxer who trended for assaulting football fan knocked out by Ukrainian opponent

However, Allotey failed to impress and was given an early shower when he was knocked out cold by his Ukrainian opponent in just the first round.

“Hey fans I fought yesterday and sorry for the bad news I was knocked down in the first round,” the Ghanaian wrote on social media after his loss.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I wake up to continue but the referee stops the fight. Thanks to you all for the love and the support. We will be back next time."

Allotey went viral in 2020 when he was captured assaulting a football fan at the Accra Sports Stadium during a game.

Meanwhile, boxing legend Azumah Nelson has slammed the money-oriented thinking of some boxers of the current generation, saying most of them don’t want to go through pain to succeed.

According to him, many boxers of today lack the humility, dedication and work ethic to thrive in the sport.

ADVERTISEMENT

Azumah Nelson, who was speaking on his 65th birthday last Wednesday, July 19, 2023, therefore, concluded that it might take a long time to produce another legendary boxer from these shores.

“Anyone who wants to be like me ought to learn a lot and be disciplined,” he told Akoma FM, as quoted by 3news.

“It will take a miracle to produce another boxing legend because most of our contemporary boxers can’t go through the pain and hard work with humility and the fear of God.