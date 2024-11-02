Boxing: Ghana’s first Olympic medalist Clement Ike Quartey, passes away at 86

Quartey, who was the elder brother of former welterweight champion Ike “Bazooka” Quartey, died at the age of 86 in London.
Ghanaian sports legend Clement Ike Quartey, the first Ghanaian to win an Olympic medal, has reportedly passed away in the United Kingdom on November 2, 2024.
Quartey made history with his silver medal in boxing at the 1960 Rome Olympics, marking Ghana’s first-ever Olympic medal. He further solidified his legacy by winning a gold medal at the 1962 British Empire and Commonwealth Games in Perth, Australia.