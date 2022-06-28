RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Boxing

'It's personal for me'- Canelo Alvarez throws down gauntlet ahead of trilogy fight with Golovkin.

Niyi Iyanda

The pair have faced each other twice, with the first fight finishing in a draw and the second ending in a decision for Alvarez.

Saul Alvarez is pumped ahead of his trilogy fight with Gennady Golovkin.
Saul Alvarez is pumped ahead of his trilogy fight with Gennady Golovkin.

Despite being undefeated against his Kazakh counterpart, Alvarez did not dominate Golovkin as many expected, with his win coming via majority decision, not completely convincing all judges.

Ahead of their third fight, Golovkin suggested that Alvarez is avoiding him, a claim the Mexican champion has not taken lightly.

While speaking to ESPN, Alvarez made his feelings about Golovkin known, stating that he is only courteous when on camera but is a less than ideal person when the members of the press are not around.

Saul Canelo Alvarez in a standoff against Gennady Golovkin circa 2018
Saul Canelo Alvarez in a standoff against Gennady Golovkin circa 2018

“He always pretends to be a nice guy, like in front of people, but he's an a**hole, that's what he is. An a**hole. I don't pretend to be nice. This is the way I am. I don't pretend to be another person. He's always pretending in front of you and people, 'Oh, I'm a nice guy., but he's not." the Mexican fighter said.

Alvarez is not necessarily exaggerating his claims, as Golovkin has in the past made comments about Alvarez’s failed drug test in 2018, stating that it was a bias that allowed the Mexican to receive little to no punishment.

Alvarez has always denied knowingly using any banned substance and stated that his upcoming fight is personal and he is ready to prove Golovkin wrong.

Saul Canelo Alvarez tested positive for the banned drug clenbuterol in 2018
Saul "Canelo" Alvarez tested positive for the banned drug clenbuterol in 2018

"He's talking a lot of things about me, that's why it's personal for me. He [is] always talks about how I'm scared, I'm running away when I'm fighting the best guys out there and he's fighting with Class D fighters," Alvarez said.

Alvarez vs Golovkin III will take place in the US state of Nevada on September 17.

