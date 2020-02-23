Deontay Wilder was rushed to hospital after losing to Tyson Fury in their heavyweight title rematch.

The American boxer skipped the post fight press conference which comes after the in-ring interview to head to hospital.

It is believed he was taken as a precautionary measure following his seventh-round defeat.

After four rounds of Sunday’s mega Las Vegas contest, blood was seen coming out of the American’s left ear.

Each break in the fight saw Wilder’s camp tend to the wound as concerns he was battling on while concussed grew.

And with Fury in total control, his corner threw in the towel during round seven.

Although Wilder responded furiously to his camp’s decision, he was quickly taken to hospital as a precautionary measure.

Having been seen receiving stitches to his ear in the dressing room post-fight, he did not appear at his scheduled press conference and left the MGM Grand for checks.

“He had a small cut inside the ear,” Wilder’s head coach, Jay Deas, said. “May have affected his equilibrium, and so he’s just going to get a couple of stitches there.

“That’s really the extent of it. It was a tough, grueling fight with a tough, grueling fighter.”

The Gypsy King won the WBC heavyweight world championship and Eddie Hearn hinted a fight with Anthony Joshua could be on the cards.

Afterwards Fury said: “A big shout out to Deontay Wilder. He came here tonight and he manned up and he really did show the heart of a champion.

“I hit him with a clean right that dropped him and he got back up. He is a warrior. He will be back. He will be champion again.

“But I will say, the king has returned to the top of the throne!”

Wilder admitted he was beaten by a better man after struggling to deal with Fury’s tempo and front-foot strategy.

He said: “No need for a third let’s go straight to it in the Summer! #undisputed”