Freezy Macbones: I believe I won my fight against Senegal's Seydou Konate

Emmanuel Ayamga

UK-based Ghanaian boxer Freezy Macbones believes he was cheated during his defeat to Senegal's Seydou Konate in the 2024 Olympic Games qualifiers in Dakar.

The 33-year-old was one of the 12 boxers who represented Ghana but could not secure a ticket to the Olympics after they were all eliminated.

Freezy Macbones suffered an early exit when he was beaten by Konate in a middleweight (80kg) Round of 32 clash.

Opening up on the fight for the first, the boxer said he felt cheated, insisting he won the bout against his Senegalese opponent.

He further explained that dropping from professional boxing to amateur boxing also did not work in his favour.

“There is a lot whole change moving from pro boxer back to amateur boxer,” Freezy Macbones told Code Mickey in an interview.

“In a pro fight, nobody cares what you’re going to do. You can slip or even do your dance. But amateur is different and there are so many rules to follow.

“Believe me or not, I won the fight. I won the first round and second round. In the third round, guess what happened? They took a point from me because I used the pro-style.”

Meanwhile, the Ghana Boxing Federation (GBF) has said Freezy Macbones will have to earn his place in the next Olympic Games qualifiers in Thailand and Italy by competing against local boxers.

The First Vice-President of the GBF, Dauda Fuseini, said Freezy Macbones will not have an automatic slot this time, because other local boxers also deserve an opportunity to stake their claim.

“Now Freezy will have to slug it out with the rest of the light heavyweights here because we have given him one opportunity already and we believe there are other boxers who are behind looking for such opportunity.

“So I think we have to get him involved with them, slug it out with them to see if we still think that he is the best in that division to represent the country,” GBF First Vice-President Fuseini told the Graphic Sport.

