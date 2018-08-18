Ghana Boxing League returns after nine-year hiatus

news

A ceremony has been held to mark the return of the Ghana Boxing League after a 9-year hiatus

The President of the Ghana Boxing Authority, Peter Zwennes, former GBA boss, Moses Foh-Amoaning, the Acting Director General of the National Sports Authority (NSA), Majeed Bawah and the Technical Director of the Sports Ministry, Dr. Emmanuel Owusu Ansah on Friday unveiled a new logo to signal the return of the competition that is credited with unearthing Joseph Agbeko, George Ashie and a host of other credible boxers in the country.

Dubbed the Bukom Fists of Fury, the new boxing league is set to feature talents from across all boxing gyms in the country, from the juvenile level to the professional level in a coordinated manner that will ensure smooth transition of boxers from one level to another.

Speaking at the ceremony held at the Bukom Boxing Arena in Accra, the President of the GBA expressed the confidence that the new boxing league which is set to kick off on September 28, 2018, will provide a platform for gifted boxers to show off their craft and ensure smooth transition from juvenile boxing to amateur boxing to professional boxing.

He commended Moses Foh-Amoaning for his role in drawing a comprehensive plan for the new league and securing sponsorship for the competition.

“Early this year, the GBA engaged the services of its illustrious former President Moses Foh-Amoaning as a consultant to draw up a comprehensive strategic plan for the development of the sport including the sourcing of sponsorhship for the resumption of the long-awaited boxing league. The end result of his work is the sponsorship that has enabled the boxing league to be revived. Our gratitude goes to the GNPC, especially Freddie Blay whose elder brother was world champions”.

“There’s no doubt that this country abounds in boxing talents and the resumption of boxing league will definitely harness and unearth the potentials just like the Molten Boxing League several years ago brought to the fore the likes George Ashie, Yakubu Amidu, Herbert Quartey and others”, he concluded.

The technical and marketing consultant of Bukom Fists of Fury, Moses Foh-Amoaning noted that the league will provide the boxers a platform to fight and test their mettle.

“In 2000 Ghana boxing had a strategic plan and it ran out in 2008. So my mission as a consultant was to come up with a plan. I was engaged by Peter Zwennes and the Ghana Amateur Boxing Federation to assist so that we can have a composite strategic plan. An essential pluck of that is to have the national league restored again because boxers need competition”, he said.

Composition of the Ghana Boxing League

He noted that each fight night would comprise 10 juvenile fights, 10 amateur fights and three to four professional bouts.

Mr Foh-Amoaning revealed that the competition would see boxers competing in the 10 regions of the country, which would be divided into four zones. Zone 1 will include Eastern and Volta; Western and Central Region will be Zone 2, while Ashanti and Brong Ahafo Region comprise Zone 3. The final zone consists of Northern, Upper East, and Upper West regions.

Fashion and entertainment on fight nights There will fashion show and musical performances from some of the most celebrated musicians and fashion designers.

According to Moses Foh-Amoaning they are in discussions with the likes of Kuami Eugene, Kidi, King Promise, Shatta Wale and other musicians to have them perform on the night with his ‘in-law’ Sarkodie agreeing to perform on the opening night of the competition.

GBA gets new office

The Ghana Boxing Authority will no longer be operating from its office at Accra Sports Stadium but newly-furnished office at the Bukom Boxing Arena.

The association on Friday held a sod cutting ceremony to mark operations at their new office.

President of the association, Peter Zwennes expressed delight with the facility and thanked the handlers of the facility for giving them new office.