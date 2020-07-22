Isaac Dogboe last night at the MGM Grand Arena, Nevada, USA stopped his opponent Christopher Mathew Avalos in a comeback bout.

Isaac Dogboe dominated his opponent throughout the fight and knocked him out in the final minutes of the last round (round 8) at the MGM Grand Arena which was empty due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

The former WBO Super Bantamweight champion’s career took a nosedive after he suffered back to back defeats in 2018 and 2019 against Mexican Opponent Emmanuel Navarrete.

Isaac Dogboe’s father Paul Dogboe even said his son would quit boxing and concentrate on his studies out of frustration after the defeat.

The win against Chris Avalos is a stepping stone for him to prepare for a title bout in the coming months in Dogboe’s quest to reclaim a world title.

