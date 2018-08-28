news

WBO super bantamweight champion Isaac Dogboe has lamented the lack of support from home despite his impeccable performances in the ring.

The 23-year-old made light work of Japan's Hidenori Otake during his first title defense on Sunday.

Dogboe dropped his opponent twice within the first 60 minutes of round one, before finally securing a TKO victory in the same round.

However, the boxer believes he is not getting the needed support, especially when it comes to financial assistance.

Speaking to Accra-based Kasapa FM, the WBO super bantamweight champion said he and his father lost a lot of money before and during his latest title defense.

According to him, he has done his best to “revive Ghana boxing”, yet he is not getting the credit he deserves back home.

"We've lost a lot of money and we are in debt and it is reflecting on my father," Dogboe lamented.

"They tend to forget the hard work he put in, where we came from and where we are today. He is not getting the recognition he deserves."

"We have revived boxing and we should not be on the losing end," he said. "We should have sponsorships, people willing to come in. We have put the nation on an international platform again.

"We have portrayed the nation in a positive manner. However, we don't feel like we are getting the credit we deserve. We have put our blood and sweat into reviving boxing in Ghana. What is the reward for that? Nothing."

He added: "The Ghana boxing community and Team Dogboe, for some reason seems like there is a conflict between us.

"I don't know where that is coming from and how that came about. Maybe it is because I am not from [boxing-mad suburb of Accra] Bukom, maybe it is because I am not one of the fighters who grew up fighting from Bukom, I don't know."

Dogboe remains Ghana’s youngest ever world champions (23), and is also the country’s only recognized champion at the moment.