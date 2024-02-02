Joshua Buatsi to face Nigeria’s Dan Azeez in ‘Jollof Battle’

Although both boxers are “Paddy Paddy/ Chale”, from South London and among the top five world-ranking boxers, they have a food war to settle. As they set aside their friendship to pursue greatness, the atmosphere in OVO arena will pop off.

In a face-off at the Wembley Arena ahead of their huge fight in London on Tuesday, January 30, Josh said: “these are the nights I dreamt of”, while emphasizing that his fight against South London and Nigeria friend-come-opponent Azeez is one he simply has to win if he is to stay on track for a shot at a world title.

Josh’s boxing record stands at a 17-0-0 streak. In essence, he has won all 17 of his professional bouts, with no losses or draws under his belt. Joshua has won 13 of his fights by knockout, giving him a knockout ratio of 76.5%.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 34-year-old Nigerian-British boxer Dan Azeez has done the small arenas and everything else in between in boxing by winning for himself a 20-0-0 streak, whereas, Joshua comes into this fight as an elite based on his mentality.

With a keen awareness of what is at stake and a clear understanding of his opponent, Joshua prepares for what could be one of the most mentally challenging moments of his life. The boxers are set to put their friendship to one side at the OVO Arena on Saturday night, with the promise of a world title shot awaiting the winner.