I should’ve made more money from Manny Pacquiao fight – Joshua Clottey

The aftermath of the fight was dominated by many conspiracy theories, with some even claiming the 45-year-old tanked the contest.

Speaking on Joy News’ Prime Take, Clottey said a lot went wrong during the negotiations for the fight against the Filipino boxer.

According to him, he trusted his manager to get him the best deal possible but was cheated in the end.

“I regret signing with that manager. I regret listening to the trainer but it made me strong not to allow anyone to negotiate on my behalf. I was supposed to make more money,” Clottey said.

“I was not happy about the Pacquiao fight because I had three years on my contract with my manager so I decided to blow it up. I even went to his office to negotiate for him to take 25% so I take 8% but he said no.”

He further explained: “The manager [Vincent Scolpino] had already accepted $1 million as payment. I came in and negotiated $1.350 million. It was a fight I was supposed to get $2 million as the pay,” he told Muftawu Nabila Abdulai.

“The Pay-per-view was $100 for each viewer but he negotiated $3 on my behalf out of the $100. Even with the $3, I could only earn my share after 300,000 buyers. So if 300,001 people buy, I will earn only $3.

“I tried negotiating but they claimed if I can’t fight I should leave so I had to take the fight. Meanwhile, the manager was making 33% profit from each pay-per-view income including the fight money.”