Michael Boapeah: Ghanaian kickboxer knocks out front teeth of Congolese opponent

Boapeah had Bokeme in an uncomfortable position after landing two quick jabs, which forced his opponent to spit out his mouthguard.

The cameras quickly zoomed into the face of Bokeme, showing his front teeth completely gone due to the devastation of the blows.

Meanwhile, the Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA) has confirmed that boxer Freezy MacBones has switched nationality from Ghana to the United Kingdom (UK).

GBA President Abraham Neequaye said the boxer made the nationality switch right before his professional debut.

He explained that Freezy MacBones, whose real name is Seth Gyimah, came for a license from the GBA when he wanted to venture into boxing but opted to fight as a UK national at the last minute.

"We sent him a message. And they can check it from Freezy himself. Before he fought in the UK, he came to Ghana to get a Ghana Boxing Authority license,” Neequaye told Romeo TV.

“He came for our license but when he wanted to fight and they wanted to get a release letter from us, he changed it to fight for the British. He was supposed to come for a release letter from us but he said he wanted to fight as UK national.”

Freezy Macbones used to be a mason in Ghana before moving to the UK, where he has now turned his life around.