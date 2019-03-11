Nana Akufo-Addo made the offer when the boxing champion, in the company of the President of the Ghana Boxing Authority, Peter Zweenes, paid a courtesy call on him at the Jubilee House, to present his world title to him.

"They [the Sports Ministry] are going to buy you a car, they are in the process of arranging it from the Ministry. They will get you a nice Toyota car. The office of the President is also adding GHS50,000 to it. It is a small token of our esteem and admiration for the honour you have brought our Nation. Keep it up," Nana Akufo-Addo said.

In his remarks, the IBF lightweight Champion, Richard Commey, requested the President to use his good office to assist up and coming boxers to secure good deals that will propel them to become champions just like he has become today by the Grace of God.

"Some boxing managers and coaches enter into agreements without the consent of the boxer. This phenomenon does not help boxers. The government, the sports ministry and the Ghana Boxing Authority must look at that aspect and deal with it. If dealt with, the country will have more world champions," Commey said.

Nana Akufo-Addo in response to the request of the boxing champion indicated that he was impressed with the level of concern the boxer has shown for his fellow upcoming boxers.

"It is good that you raise this point today. I am impressed by the fact that you are not just talking about yourself and your own achievement, but that you are reaching out to show concern about others who may be following your trail. It tells a lot about yourself and the kind of person you are," Nana Akufo-Addo said.

The President urged the Deputy Minister of Youth and Sport, who was present, Perry Okudjeto, to liaise with the Ghana Boxing Authority, to ensure that "in the future, whatever arrangements are entered into on behalf of Ghanaian boxers, are ones that balances all the interest of promoters, managers, as well as the boxers".

The Mayor of Accra, Mohammed Adjei Sowah, on behalf of the boxer, thanked the President and for that matter government for its kind gesture to the young boxing champion. He assured that the boxer will be given every assistance necessary to ensure that he attains higher heights beyond what he has achieved.