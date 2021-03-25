Prince Patel, Julius Kisarawe clash for 5 titles in Accra on March 27

"The perception of boxing in Ghana is very high, you have produced greats like Azumah Nelson, Ike Quartey and Isaac Dogboe is doing well right now in London so definitely it is a big privilege to fight in Ghana," Patel added.

"He surely is a good fighter and I know it will be a difficult fight but I am here to beat him, make Tanzania proud and take the titles home," the softly spoken Kisarawe responded.

Another UK versus Tanzania clash in Ghana will be the female featherweight match-up of Lucy Wildheart and Flora Machela, both of who also affirmed their respective confidence of beating the other in the ring come Saturday night.

Put together by Soaq Empire Promotions with support from Cahaya Lounge, another vacant title on offer on the night is the WBA Pan Africa heavyweight championship which will be competed for by former WBO Africa champ, Ebenezer Tetteh against compatriot, Osumanu Haruna over 12 rounds.

In other fights, Ghana's WBO Africa junior featherweight titlist, Isaac 'Golden Eagle' Sackey defends the belt against countryman, Gabriel Odoi Laryea whilst another highly rated world title hopeful, Issah Samir hopes to bounce back from his first career defeat in Kazakhstan last year with victory against journeyman, Frank Dodzi.