Patel (23-1-2, 18 KOs), a soutpaw rated number two in the UK previously battled to a draw against another Tanzanian, Innocent Evarist in his last fight back in October in the East African country, meaning neither won the vacant WBO Africa and WBO Global titles which were at stake.
Prince Patel, Julius Kisarawe clash for 5 titles in Accra on March 27
The Ghana capital, Accra plays host to a title-laden night of fight action this Saturday, 27 March when London born and based, Prince Patel faces Julius Kisarawe of Uganda for five international belts as well as a regional championship showdown between two of Ghana's heavyweight hitters.
Photo: Pulse Ghana
The fight was so impressive, they agreed for a rematch but the Tanzanian pulled out due to injury and now has been replaced by his countryman, the 31 year old Kisarawe (32-7-1, 16 KOs) at a new venue and country, the plush Cahaya Lounge inside East Legon, Accra where they will battle Saturday night for all of the WBA Intercontinental, WBO Africa, WBO Global, IBF Continental Africa and Commonwealth super flyweight titles.
"It's going to be a hot fight, I know he is one of the best boxers in Africa now, I rate him highly but I have trained well and I'm very prepared to secure victory," 28 year old Patel said at the press conference this week ahead of fight night.
"The perception of boxing in Ghana is very high, you have produced greats like Azumah Nelson, Ike Quartey and Isaac Dogboe is doing well right now in London so definitely it is a big privilege to fight in Ghana," Patel added.
"He surely is a good fighter and I know it will be a difficult fight but I am here to beat him, make Tanzania proud and take the titles home," the softly spoken Kisarawe responded.
Another UK versus Tanzania clash in Ghana will be the female featherweight match-up of Lucy Wildheart and Flora Machela, both of who also affirmed their respective confidence of beating the other in the ring come Saturday night.
Put together by Soaq Empire Promotions with support from Cahaya Lounge, another vacant title on offer on the night is the WBA Pan Africa heavyweight championship which will be competed for by former WBO Africa champ, Ebenezer Tetteh against compatriot, Osumanu Haruna over 12 rounds.
In other fights, Ghana's WBO Africa junior featherweight titlist, Isaac 'Golden Eagle' Sackey defends the belt against countryman, Gabriel Odoi Laryea whilst another highly rated world title hopeful, Issah Samir hopes to bounce back from his first career defeat in Kazakhstan last year with victory against journeyman, Frank Dodzi.
"Ghana is the Mecca of boxing in Africa and it's the reason why we decided to bring this super fight to this country and we thank the President and Sports Minister for granting boxing permission to return," said WBO Africa President, Samir Captan.
"There are also female boxers on the bill and I believe they will show something special so I will urge the fans to come in their numbers," added Mr. Captan, also a former Chairman of Ghana Boxing Authority.
