Commonwealth renounces Nigeria women 4x100m relay team gold medal for drug

The Federation Court disqualified her results from the women’s 100m, women’s 200m, and the women’s 4x100m relay, with all resulting consequences, including forfeiture of any points and prizes.

The athlete was provisionally suspended by the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) for the use of banned anabolic steroids ostarine and ligandrol after samples were taken at Birmingham 2022.

According to Nwokocha's lawyer, the athlete was probably the victim of a contamination of her drinks whilst in practice sessions on the track at the athletes’ village.

In a published article on the Federations website, it said "On May 17, 2023, Nwokocha had committed the following Anti-Doping Rule Violations (ADRVs) under the 2022 Commonwealth Games Anti-Doping Rules (ADRs) Presence of a Prohibited Substance or its Metabolites or Markers in the Athlete’s Sample, under Article 2.1 of the ADRs; and Use or Attempted Use by an Athlete of a Prohibited Substance or a Prohibited Method, under Article 2.2 of the ADRs"

It further read that "the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) will determine any further consequences under their anti-doping rules,”

The Nigerian sprinter crossed the finish line 0.21 seconds ahead of England in a thrilling race at Alexander Stadium on August 7, setting a new African record of 42.10s.