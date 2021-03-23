He will be joined by the deputy skipper, Arsenal midfielder Thomas Teye Partey from his London base.

However, the two key players will not travel with the team to South Africa in the AFCON qualifier against Bafana Bafana.

The rest of the squad is expected to jet off to South Africa today. Twenty (20) players are currently in camp with six others expected to join from Europe on Monday night.

Mohammed Kudus, Osman Bukari, Nicholas Opoku, Emmanuel Lomotey, Baba Rahman and Kwasi Okyere Wriedt will team up with the rest of the squad Monday tonight. Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Richard Ofori will also join his colleagues in Johannesburg Tuesday night.

Captain Andre Ayew, forward Jordan Ayew and midfielder Thomas Teye Partey who will not be part of the contingent to South Africa will join the squad later for the final game against Sao Tome and Principe.

Goalkeepers: Richard Ofori (Orlando Pirates – South Africa), Razak Abalora (Asante Kotoko – Ghana), Eric Ofori Antwi (Medeama SC – Ghana), Danlad Ibrahim (Asante Kotoko- Ghana)

Full Backs: Baba Abdul Rahman (PAOK – Greece), Benson Annan (MLK Zilina – Slovakia), Philemon Baffuor (Dreams FC – Ghana), Imoro Ibrahim (Asante Kotoko)

Central Defenders: Nicholas Opoku (Amiens SC – France), Ganiyu Ismael (Asante Kotoko – Ghana), Joseph Adjei (Legon Cities), Yussif Mubarik (Asante Kotoko)

Central Midfield: Kudus Mohammed (Ajax Amsterdam – Holland), Mubarak Wakaso (Jiangsu Suning F.C – China), Afriyie Acquah (Yeni Malatyaspor – Turkey), Emmanuel Lomotey (Amiens SC – France), Gladson Awako (Great Olympics -Ghana), Kwame Afriyie Poku (Colchester United – England)

Left Attacking Midfield: Osman Bukari (Gent – Belgium), Joseph Esso (Dreams FC- Ghana)

Attackers: Emmanuel Boateng (Dalian Professional- China), Emmanuel Gyasi (Spezia – Italy), Kwame Opoku (Asante Kotoko – Ghana), John Antwi (Pyramids FC – Egypt), Kwasi Okyere Wriedt (Willem II – Holland), Caleb Ekuban (Trabzonspor – Turkey)

The team will host São Tomé and Principe in the final group game on Sunday, March 28, 2021.