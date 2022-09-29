FIFA 23: Wilfred Ndidi makes Top 10 highest rated African players

The FIFA game will go down as one undoubtedly the most popular soccer video game franchise that ever existed.

EA has continued to massively build up to what looks like the final dance with football's governing body.

From their ambassador ratings release to various breakdowns of FIFA 23's new features, including the HyperMotion 2.0, as well as the unveiling of the official Soundtracks, EA looks to have created one of the very best editions in the last 20 years, and fans will soon have a full feel of the highly anticipated game.

EA have also released this year's player database consisting of 1000 footballers and their ratings with numerous superstars being awarded upgrades as well as downgrades.

However, as is customary with FIFA, fans have continued to debate EA's ratings on social media with some injustice handed on one hand to some superstars while other ratings were believed to be exaggerated.

EA Sports

African players have been in recent years, one of the best players to use in the game has continued to break boundaries on the global stage.

And this year's edition is business as usual with three Senegalese internationals making the Top 10 African players in the game while one Super Eagles star has also made the list.

Wondering which have players have made it to the Top 10? Look no further than below.

1 Mohamed Salah - 90

Futbin

Over the past four editions, thIs Liverpool man has been the best African player in this game and that has continued in this year's edition.

The Egyptian's case is hardly debatable considering that he's most prolific African footballer on the planet as well as the one of the very best players in the Premier League.

No surprises in his 'scary' individual stats and it's criminal to disrespect his 90 ratings for both his dribbling and pace, making him one of the top 10 players overall on FIFA 23.

2 Sadio Mane - 89

Futbin

As expected, Senegal's electric midfielder is another world-class player on this list.

Although, EA have to explain how Africa's best player did not reach the 90 mark having won trophies with his nation and former club side Liverpool last campaign.

Mane's individual stats are impressive in this year's edition no doubt, but one can't help but feel the Bayern Munich man deserved a bit better.

3 Kalidou Koulibaly - 87

Futbin

The Senegalese center-back is one of the best players in his position on the planet. Having sealed a switch to Chelsea this summer from Napoli, Koulibaly will form an incredible partnership with Brazilian defender Thiago Silva in the heart of Chelsea's defense.

In fact, Chelsea is one team on FIFA 23 you can't underestimate especially with a defense line such as theirs in the game.

4 Riyad Mahrez - 86

Futbin

Magnificient with the ball at his feet and boasting a heavenly first touch in as many instances, this Algerian attacker is just a complete menace on the wings.

The Manchester City star is still an integral member of Pep Guardiola's team as well as a serial winner with the Premier League champions.

He wasn't awarded a 90 for his dribbling for nothing, he really does make defenders look average in real life and in the game.

5 Edouard Mendy - 86

Futbin

The Chelsea shot-stopper is the third Senegalese on this list. Mendy got an upgrade in his ratings this year after sealing his status as The Blues' first choice goalkeeper and having helped Senegal in their AFCON triumph earlier this year. He's easily on of the best goalkeepers in the game too.

6 Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang - 85

Futbin

The Gabonese striker sealed a deadline-day switch to Chelsea from Barcelona as the answer to their attacking woes.

The former Arsenal striker has always been a force to reckon with in the game and is one of the most prolific African strikers.

Auba is the oldest player on this list but at age 33, he's still one of the strikers gamers can get for a huge bargain in FUT 23 because he's still classy on his day.

7 Wilfred Ndidi - 84

Pulse Sports

Despite getting a downgrade in this year's edition, the Super Eagles and Leicester City midfielder still made it to the list. A clear testament to his prowess as one of Africa's finest midfielders.

8 Thomas Partey - 84

Futbin

Thomas Partey is essential in Mikel Arteta's Arsenal team. The Gunners often struggle without his presence and it's not hard to see why. The Ghanaian midfielder is unarguably one of the best midfielders

9 Achraf Hakimi - 84

Futbin

Hakimi is no doubt the best right back of African descent. The Paris St Germain superstar shares the same locker room with the likes of Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, and Neymar.

The Morroccan's pace is his strongest attribute in the game, but his shooting can't be underestimated as well regardless of EA's judgement this year.

10 Franck Kessie - 84

Futbin

The Ivorian midfielder joined FC Barcelona on a free transfer this summer after helping AC Milan win the Scudetto last season.