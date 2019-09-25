He is the first among the aspirants to stage a major unveiling of his manifesto, although excerpts of Amanda Clinton’s vision for the football association is out, her message is yet to be well received by the football fraternity.

The Normalisation Committee tasked to supervise the GFA elections has announced that the GFA elections will be held on 25th October, 2019.

Kurt Okraku’s vision is anchored on four key thematic areas which seeks to restore integrity and cement a new direction for Ghana Football.

· Rebuilding trust for and restoring the image and reputation of the GFA;

· Uniting the football family behind the shared values of transparency, accountability and the prudent management and auditing of finances;

· Utilization of best practices in good corporate governance

· Promotion of gender equity.

Pulse Sports has picked 12 pointers under the four key thematic areas of Kurt’s manifesto.

Below is the breakdown:

An autonomous Ghana Premier League Board (PLB)

Kurt Okraku has promised the football fraternity that he will make the Ghana Premier League Board (PLB) an autonomous body to ensure smooth running of the Ghana Premier League.

Coupled with that a systematic approach will be taken to make the National Division One League Board an autonomous body as well

He said management of the Premier League will be independent and progressively that of the Division One will also be independent.

Upgrading of training pitches for Ghana Premier League clubs (Men & Women)

Policy to upgrade all training pitches for both men and women Premier League clubs and the installations of boreholes in all the training centres to ensure that the pitches are continuously healthy.

Free computers and internet to the secretariat of all the 16-Premier League clubs

This is geared towards promoting effective communication.

Enhance coaching

Kurt Okraku has promised to roll out a special tract coaching programme that will encourage more former players to enter into coaching.

He also stated in his manifesto that he will offer free coaching opportunities that will enhance knowledge and certification.

Revival of Juvenile/Colts football

Colts football which was the backbone of Ghana football has collapsed. Kurt Okraku has captured in his manifesto that he will revive it by liaising the with the National Youth Authorities, Sports Departments of the various District Assemblies and sports development institutions or agencies.

Decentralising player status meetings

Kurt Okraku has indicated that his administration will decentralise player status sittings. This he said will take away the financial stress on clubs who would have to travel to Accra and sometimes be informed the sitting has been postponed.

The Executive Director of Dreams FC added that clubs who are not satisfied with the ruling at the regional level can appeal against the decision at the national level. This is aimed at helping clubs to save money.

Free internet for journalists at match centres

The former boss of the Ghana FA Cup Committee has promised to provide free internet to all journalists that will cover match matches at various centres.

He said he does it for journalist at Dawu when they cover Dreams FC’s matches and he will expand the exercise when elected as the President of the GFA. He believes telecom companies will be ready sponsor the data required for journalist to function effectively at the various match centres.

The GFA accomplish this by positioning itself well and also make its activities transparent to make it appealing to the corporate world.

Establishment of fully functional human resource department

With the effective operation of a secretariat Kurt indicated that certain key department will be set-up.

He made mention of Constituting a full-time marketing and sponsorship department and communication department.

Kurt Okraku a former journalist and a marketing expert who is well aware of the importance of sponsorship and communication in the game has said he will establish a sponsorship department and a communications department that will operate on a full-time basis.

He highlighted on the influence of the new media in modern business trend and said his club Dream FC makes a lot of money from that so he will implement at the GFA.

Supply of balls

Clubs participating in the Ghana Premier League and the National Women’s League have been promised 50 and 40 balls, respectively every year

Provision of football boots

The Kurt Okraku in his manifesto has also promised Ghana Premier League club owners and owners of the National Women’s League clubs that each side will get 30-pairs of football boots on a yearly basis.

Action plan point 7 & 8

Kurt Okraku laid down an action plan to ensure this is attained. He stated that his led GFA will leverage on the Black Stars which is the flagship product of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to lure its kit sponsor Puma into sponsoring the domestic competitions with kits

He indicated that as a marketing expert, he leveraged on his club Dream FC’s intangible assets in Baba Rahman, Sowah, Lomotey, who were products of the club and being sponsored by Nike and other kit sponsors as a bargaining chip to get Nike to sponsor Dreams FC.

Roll out a plan to decentralise player-registration:

Clubs across the four corners of the nation travel to Accra to collect registration cards in order to register their players. Kurt has promised to make it a thing of the past- it will now be done at the regional level to reduce the stress and financial burden on clubs who would have travel to Accra to collect cards.

Free registration of players

Related to point 5 is the free registration of players. Currently Premier League pay GHC 50 to register a player, while clubs in the other divisions pay GHC 25 for a player.

Kurt led GFA says it will offer this service free of charge to the football fraternity.

Engage government to give task exception to clubs

He has assured the football fraternity that he will engage government to ensure that Ghanaian clubs that import football equipment are given task exemption.

He highlighted on the difficulty clubs go through to import football equipment into the country.

Establishment of Game Centres

This games centres will host colts and division two league games. Competitions which have the tendency of pulling large crowd will be organised at these game centres and the media will be there to cover.

By doing this corporate Ghana will also be interested in sponsoring such events to help in resource mobilisation for colts and division two leagues.

Catch Them Young Refereeing Policy

A policy which would encourage young people after basic education to enter into refereeing will be rolled out called ‘Catch Them Young Refereeing’. These referees will officiate colts matches across the length and breadth of this country. Kurt said this mis aimed at developing quality referees at much younger age.