The awards will be staged on 22nd July 2019 at the Marriott Hotel in Accra.
Asante Kotoko goalkeeper, Felix Annan and the Northern Ladies striker, Mukarama Abdulai, bagged three nominations each whiles the Black Stars midfielder was also nominated in two categories.
Thomas Partey, who plays for Atletico Madrid in the Spanish La Liga was crowned the overall best player in last year's ceremony.
The second edition of the Ghana Football Awards was launched in Accra on Friday evening.
The full lists of nominees of the second edition of the Ghana Football Award were unveiled during the official launch on Friday, May 31, 2019, at the Samsung Premium Rooftop in Circle, Accra.
Below is the full list of the nominations
Goalkeeper of the Year
Felix Annan - Asante Kotoko
Nana Bonsu - Enugu Rangers
Richard Ofori - Maritzburg United
Coach of the Year
Johnson Smith - Karela United
Charles Akonnor - Asante Kotoko
Augustine Adotey - Black Maidens
Home-based Footballer of the Year
Felix Annan - Asante Kotoko Abdul
Fatawu Shafiu- Asante Kotoko
Mohammed Alhassan- Hearts of Oak
Foreign-based Player of the Year
Thomas Partey- Atletico Madrid
Kwadwo Asamoah- Inter Milan
Joseph Aidoo - KRC Genk
Rising Star of the Year
Diawisie Taylor - Karela United
Grace Animah - Black Maidens
Mukurama Abdulai- Black Maidens
Women's Footballer of the Year
Grace Asantewaa - Black Queens
Janet Egyir - Black Queens
Abdulai Mukurama - Black Maidens
Footballer of the Year
Thomas Partey - Atletico Madrid
Abdulai Mukurama - Black Maidens
Felix Annan - Asante Kotoko