The awards will be staged on 22nd July 2019 at the Marriott Hotel in Accra.

Asante Kotoko goalkeeper, Felix Annan and the Northern Ladies striker, Mukarama Abdulai, bagged three nominations each whiles the Black Stars midfielder was also nominated in two categories.

Thomas Partey, who plays for Atletico Madrid in the Spanish La Liga was crowned the overall best player in last year's ceremony.

The second edition of the Ghana Football Awards was launched in Accra on Friday evening.

The full lists of nominees of the second edition of the Ghana Football Award were unveiled during the official launch on Friday, May 31, 2019, at the Samsung Premium Rooftop in Circle, Accra.

Below is the full list of the nominations

Goalkeeper of the Year

Felix Annan - Asante Kotoko

Nana Bonsu - Enugu Rangers

Richard Ofori - Maritzburg United

Coach of the Year

Johnson Smith - Karela United

Charles Akonnor - Asante Kotoko

Augustine Adotey - Black Maidens

Home-based Footballer of the Year

Felix Annan - Asante Kotoko Abdul

Fatawu Shafiu- Asante Kotoko

Mohammed Alhassan- Hearts of Oak

Foreign-based Player of the Year

Thomas Partey- Atletico Madrid

Kwadwo Asamoah- Inter Milan

Joseph Aidoo - KRC Genk

Rising Star of the Year

Diawisie Taylor - Karela United

Grace Animah - Black Maidens

Mukurama Abdulai- Black Maidens

Women's Footballer of the Year

Grace Asantewaa - Black Queens

Janet Egyir - Black Queens

Abdulai Mukurama - Black Maidens

Footballer of the Year

Thomas Partey - Atletico Madrid

Abdulai Mukurama - Black Maidens

Felix Annan - Asante Kotoko