The Ghana Football Association (GFA) at a special ceremony on Thursday 5th November 2020 launched the 20/2021 Ghana Premier League.

The President of the GFA Kurt E.S Okraku in his address revealed the increase in the cash prize for this season’s Ghanaian topflight league.

“The winner of this season's league takes home a trophy plus cash prize of GHC 250,000, 40 gold medals plus Ghc 10,000 worth of groceries from Melcom Shopping Center," he said.

“The runners up will receive GHC 150,000 plus groceries from Melcom Shopping Center and the third place will pocket GHC 80,000.

Meanwhile, in the area of television coverage, StarTimes, who are the official Rights holder of the Ghana Premier League TV coverage has revealed that they will invest an amount of $1.5 million dollars for production and promotional purposes of the 2020/2021 season.

This was revealed by the Marketing Manager of StarTimes Ghana, Madam Akorfa Banson during the launch of the 2020-21 Ghana Football season.

According to her, the broadcasting giants will employ their unmatchable expertise to enhance coverage of the local game via digital TV and also on other available mediums.

Madam Akorfa Banson explained that a total sum of $1million will go into the production of live premier league games while $500,000 will go into promotional activities.

Coverage of the league she mentioned will be done with 8 standard HD cameras to cover various angles in a bid to give the viewer an exciting and quality experience.

The 2020/21 Ghana Premier League is set to kick off on 14 November with a top liner between Aduana Stars and Hearts of Oak at the Nana Agyeman Badu Park at Dormaa.