The former Kumasi Asante Kotoko striker joined Raja Casablanca in 2015 for a fee reported to be around $150,000.

READ MORE: Jose Mourinho is the best manager I have worked under- Michael Essien

Reports have emerged that the deal was brokered by Kotoko CEO Nana Yaw Amponsah and an agency headed by Percy Allotey.

However, Percy Allotey in an interview with Kumasi based Fox FM on the Focal sports show hosted by Rockson Adjei Yeboah says his agency is yet to receive their portion of the agency fee and has therefore cautioned the Asante Kotoko CEO to pay their $15,000 of the $150,000 contract sum or face court action.

“Our agency teamed up with Nana Yaw Amponsah in the transfer of Nathaniel Ohene Asamoah from Medeama sc to Raja Casablanca in the year 2015 and per the agreement, we have a difference of $15,000 to be paid to us by Medeama SC. After consulting Medeama SC we learnt they have given the money to Nana Yaw Amponsah,” he mentioned

“As we speak we have tried calling Nana Yaw Amponsah on several occasions but he declined our calls. We have handed the case to our Lawyers. We have given Nana Yaw Amponsah five days ultimatum to pay us or face us in court. We have written a demand letter to Nana Yaw Amponsah and copied Mr Kofi Badu (Chief of Staff Manhyia Palace), Prof Dr Kwame Kyei Baffour (Board Chairman of Kumasi Asante Kotoko SC), Mr Emmanuel Dasoberi (Administrative Manager Asante kotoko SC), and Mr Moses Armah Parker (Owner of Medeama SC),” he added.

Meanwhile, Nathaniel Asamoah who currently plays for Aduana Stars has also dragged his former club Medeama to the Player Status Committee in relation to the Tarkwa based side failure to comply with the terms and conditions regarding his transfer to Raja Casablanca.

The GFA Player Status Committee has ordered Medeama to pay the amount they agreed on with Nathaniel Asamoah regarding his transfer to the Moroccan giants or suffer points deduction.