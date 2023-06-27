‘If you’re not good, everyone will see it’ – Abedi Pele's advice to son Jordan Ayew

The 31-year-old is privileged to come from a family of footballers, with his uncle also enjoying a fulfilling career in the game.

Ayew’s father, Abedi Pele, is a three-time African Footballer of the Year winner and also won the UEFA Champions League with Olympique Marseille.

Pulse Ghana

ADVERTISEMENT

Responding to being the son of such a football legend, the Crystal Palace forward said it doesn’t affect how he plays.

He, however, disclosed what his father told him about navigating the game, insisting proving himself has always been the goal.

“My dad always said: ‘The football doesn’t lie. If you are no good, everyone will see you are no good. You just need to prove people wrong on the pitch,” Ayew told Crystal Palace’s media.

“That is what I have been trying to do since I was a child, to show I have my own qualities and I can be an important person to the country and the community.”

Pulse Nigeria

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, Jordan added that it’s been a dream to play alongside his brother Andre, insisting there’s always happiness when they play together.

Every time I play with my brother there is happiness, because we fulfilled our dreams. It was painful to leave the tournament, but we did our best and gave everything to present Ghana in the best way possible.”

“I have a big family, I was raised by grandparents, aunties and uncles. They did a really good job. If I'm here today it’s because of them, they played their part.