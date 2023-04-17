‘It happens’ – Achraf Hakimi accepts Salis Samed’s apology after red card incident

However, Samed’s afternoon was cut short when he received an early red card for a dangerous tackle on the Morocco international.

The midfielder tried to retrieve the ball but ended up stepping on the ankle of his opponent and was sent off after just 19 minutes.

Playing with a man down, Lens couldn’t cope with PSG’s intensity as they succumbed to a 3-1 defeat to the defending champions.

In the aftermath of the game, Samed said he was disappointed with himself for getting sent off and apologised to Hakimi for his dangerous tackle.

“Very sad to have abandoned the team in this way. I apologize to those I disappointed and to @AchrafHakimi. I had no bad intentions and I really regret, I apologize to all Lensois,” the Ghanaian wrote on Twitter.

In response, Hakimi accepted Samed’s apology, saying: “These are things that happen in football. Good luck for the rest of the season!”

PSG currently sit at the top of the Ligue 1 table, while Lens occupy the third position.

Meanwhile, Hakimi has been trending on social over his protracted divorce case with his estranged wife Hiba Abouk.

The couple tied the knot some years ago and are blessed with two children, although Hiba is 12 years older than her husband.

However, they decided to go their separate ways earlier this year after Hakimi was accused of rape in February.