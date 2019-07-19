The draw for the continental showpiece was conducted in Cairo, Egypt on Thursday night.

Group C will be completed by the winner of preliminary round qualifier between Mauritius and Sao Tome & Principe.

The various countries have been drawn into 12 groups of four teams each for the qualifiers.

The leaders and runners-up of each group will then automatically qualify for the 2021 AFCON to be hosted by Cameroon.

Below is the full draw for AFCON 2021:

Group A: Mali, Guinea, Namibia, Liberia/Chad

Group B: Burkina Faso, Uganda, Malawi, South Sudan/Seychelles

Group C: Ghana, South Africa, Sudan, Mauritius/Sao Tome Principe

Group D: Congo DR, Gabon, Angola, Djibouti/Gambia

Group E: Morocco, Central Africa, Burundi, Mauritania

Group F: Cameroon, Mozambique, Rwanda, Cape Verde

Group G: Egypt, Kenya, Togo, Comoros Islands,

Group H: Algeria, Zimbabwe, Botswana, Zambia,

Group I: Senegal, Congo, Guinea-Bissau, Eswatini

Group J: Tunisia, Libya, Tanzania, Equatorial Guinea,

Group K: Cote d'Ivoire, Ethiopia, Niger, Madagascar

Group L: Nigeria, Sierra Leone, Benin, Lesotho