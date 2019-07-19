The draw for the continental showpiece was conducted in Cairo, Egypt on Thursday night.
Group C will be completed by the winner of preliminary round qualifier between Mauritius and Sao Tome & Principe.
The various countries have been drawn into 12 groups of four teams each for the qualifiers.
The leaders and runners-up of each group will then automatically qualify for the 2021 AFCON to be hosted by Cameroon.
Below is the full draw for AFCON 2021:
Group A: Mali, Guinea, Namibia, Liberia/Chad
Group B: Burkina Faso, Uganda, Malawi, South Sudan/Seychelles
Group C: Ghana, South Africa, Sudan, Mauritius/Sao Tome Principe
Group D: Congo DR, Gabon, Angola, Djibouti/Gambia
Group E: Morocco, Central Africa, Burundi, Mauritania
Group F: Cameroon, Mozambique, Rwanda, Cape Verde
Group G: Egypt, Kenya, Togo, Comoros Islands,
Group H: Algeria, Zimbabwe, Botswana, Zambia,
Group I: Senegal, Congo, Guinea-Bissau, Eswatini
Group J: Tunisia, Libya, Tanzania, Equatorial Guinea,
Group K: Cote d'Ivoire, Ethiopia, Niger, Madagascar
Group L: Nigeria, Sierra Leone, Benin, Lesotho