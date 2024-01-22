AFCON 2023: Can the Pharaohs replace injured Mohamed Salah?

In 96 games for his country, Salah scored 54 goals and also contributed 32 assists. Meanwhile, Mahmoud Trezeguet, the second-best player in terms of goals in the squad, has only scored 15 goals.

The third-best player - and currently designated starting striker - Mustafa Mohamed has scored 10 goals. With the loss of Salah, there is no longer a reliable scorer in the squad - so hopes are now pinned on other players.

Pulse Ghana

ADVERTISEMENT

Take Omar Marmoush, for example, who has had a very strong season so far. After moving from VFL Wolfsburg to Eintracht Frankfurt last July, he has already scored 12 goals in 25 games for the "Mainhattan" Club.

Although he has only scored 5 goals in 27 games for the national team, he showed just how important he can be in the game against the Black Stars. With his lively, quick playing style, Marmoush has been a great addition to the team and also scored a goal.

Pulse Ghana

Many hopes now also rest on the aforementioned Mustafa Mohamed, who scored the 2:2 equaliser against the Black Stars. Attacking midfielder Emam Ashour, who did not have a bad game against Ghana, will also have to take responsibility.

The injured Salah will probably be replaced by Mustafa Fathi on Monday evening. However, it is more than questionable whether the player from the Egyptian first division club Pyramide FC can really fill his big shoes.

ADVERTISEMENT

He has only scored 2 goals in 24 international matches. In the game against Ghana, in which he directly replaced Salah, he did not complete a single dribble, completed only 5 of his new passes, and three crosses ended up out of bounds or in the opponent's feet.