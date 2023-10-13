Ghana have been paired against Egypt, Cape Verde and Mozambique in Group B, but the other groups are equally competitive.
AFCON 2023: Here’s the full group stage draw from Group A to F
The final draw for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) was held on Thursday, with some mouthwatering fixtures to look forward to.
The draw saw the 24 participating teams put into four pots of six teams each. Pot 1 was made up of hosts Ivory Coast, as well as defending champions Senegal, Morocco, Tunisia, Algeria and Egypt.
Pot 2 contained Cameroon, Mali, the Democratic Republic of Congo and Burkina Faso. South Africa was joined by Cape Verde, Guinea, Zambia, Equatorial Guinea and Mauritania in Pot 3, while Mozambique, Namibia, Angola, Gambia, Tanzania and Guinea Bissau made up Pot 4.
In Group A, hosts Cote d’Ivoire are paired against Nigeria, Equatorial Guinea and Guinea-Bissau in Group A.
Group C contains Senegal, Cameroon, Guinea and The Gambia, with Algeria, Burkina Faso, Mauritania and Angola drawn in Group D.
Tunisia, Mali, South Africa and Namibia are in Group E, while Morocco, DR Congo, Zambia and Tanzania complete the draw in Group F.
The 2023 AFCON will be staged from January 13 to February 11, 2024, continuing the 24-team format tournament that started in 2019.
See the full group stage draw below:
GROUP A
Cote d’Ivoire
Nigeria
Equatorial Guinea
Guinea-Bissau
GROUP B
Egypt
Ghana
Cape Verde
Mozambique
GROUP C
Senegal
Cameroon
Guinea
Gambia
GROUP D
Algeria
Burkina Faso
Mauritania
Angola
GROUP E
Tunisia
Mali
South Africa
Namibia
GROUP F
Morocco
DR Congo
Zambia
Tanzania
