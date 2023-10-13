ADVERTISEMENT
AFCON 2023: Here’s the full group stage draw from Group A to F

Emmanuel Ayamga

The final draw for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) was held on Thursday, with some mouthwatering fixtures to look forward to.

Ghana have been paired against Egypt, Cape Verde and Mozambique in Group B, but the other groups are equally competitive.

The draw saw the 24 participating teams put into four pots of six teams each. Pot 1 was made up of hosts Ivory Coast, as well as defending champions Senegal, Morocco, Tunisia, Algeria and Egypt.

Pot 2 contained Cameroon, Mali, the Democratic Republic of Congo and Burkina Faso. South Africa was joined by Cape Verde, Guinea, Zambia, Equatorial Guinea and Mauritania in Pot 3, while Mozambique, Namibia, Angola, Gambia, Tanzania and Guinea Bissau made up Pot 4.

In Group A, hosts Cote d’Ivoire are paired against Nigeria, Equatorial Guinea and Guinea-Bissau in Group A.

Group C contains Senegal, Cameroon, Guinea and The Gambia, with Algeria, Burkina Faso, Mauritania and Angola drawn in Group D.

Tunisia, Mali, South Africa and Namibia are in Group E, while Morocco, DR Congo, Zambia and Tanzania complete the draw in Group F.

The 2023 AFCON will be staged from January 13 to February 11, 2024, continuing the 24-team format tournament that started in 2019.

See the full group stage draw below:

GROUP A

Cote d’Ivoire

Nigeria

Equatorial Guinea

Guinea-Bissau

GROUP B

Egypt

Ghana

Cape Verde

Mozambique

GROUP C

Senegal

Cameroon

Guinea

Gambia

GROUP D

Algeria

Burkina Faso

Mauritania

Angola

GROUP E

Tunisia

Mali

South Africa

Namibia

GROUP F

Morocco

DR Congo

Zambia

Tanzania

