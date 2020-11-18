Akrobeto pronounced the names of Englis Premier league clubs such as Chelsea, Arsenal, Manchester United, Liverpool, etc wrongly and the way and manner in which he did it is hilarious enough to relief a person from any stress.

Akrobeto, 58 has a weekly Tv show on UTV dubbed 'Real News', during which he presents trending news in Ghana and across the globe.

READ MORE: Akrobeto goes global as Chelsea skipper Azpilicueta shares his video

During the sports segment on the show Akwasi Boadi pronounced the names of the clubs in the English Premier League, which is rated the most exciting league in the world, differently from the correct way of mentioning them.

Despite UTV being a Twi TV station, Akrobeto combines English and Twi as the medium of communication to his audience.

Born November 1962, Akwasi Boadi was a founding member of the Kristo Asafo drama group, when the drama group was founded by Apostle Kwadwo Safo in the late 1990s,[5] along with Agya Koo, Mercy Asiedu, Nkomode the group performed in the Key Soap Concert Party at the National Theater.

In 2008, he started featuring in kumawood movies.[6] He is currently the host of the television show 'The Real News' on UTV.

Some of his notable movies are stated below:

are Away Bus

Things we do for love

Chain Of Death

Akrobeto The Grand Master Of Evil

Akrobeto The Evil Bird

HWE WANO ASEM YIE

AKROBETO Back to school

AWO YAA KYIEWAA

Asan bi ye Nhrabea

SUMENA SO ADIE

Akrobeto No Abɔnefoɔ ɔberɛmba 3

Akrobeto Taxi Driver

AHENKAE