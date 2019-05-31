He also urged the players to bury their egos and player as team to the benefit of the country, as Ghana hopes to end the 37 year trophy drought of the senior national team.

“Team work is at the heart of every success, without it you cannot success, in football and as it is in every enterprise,” Nana Addo said.

“Team work means all of you have to work for each other. Religious, ethnic and other divisions do not advance team work.

“You are the Black Stars of Ghana, and it doesn’t matter whether you’re from Jamestown or Nalerigu or Walewale, you’re the Black Stars of Ghana; helping each other to win is the sort of team work I’m talking about.”

President Akufo-Addo hosted members of the Black Stars team and Normalisation Committee members at a farewell dinner at the presidency in Accra on Thursday, May 30, 2019.

The players, 16 in number were led by captain, Andre Ayew.

Meanwhile, General Captain Asamoah Gyan was absent as he could not make it back in time from Hohoe where he had been installed a chief earlier that evening.

The team are expected to leave Ghana for their pre-tournament camp in the United Arab Emirates on June 1. The rest of the squad will meet the team in Dubai.

The AFCON 2019 will kick off on June 21 in Egypt.